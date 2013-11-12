FRANKFURT Nov 12 Italian banking group Unicredit has plenty of ways to deal with a possible capital shortfall should one arise, and there are no discussions about listing its German division HVB, HVB chief executive Theodor Weimer said on Tuesday.

"You have to have the need to raise capital in the first place, and the (Unicredit) group isn't so poorly positioned there," Weimer told journalists. "Secondly, there are many further measures that would also be considered on a purely theoretical basis."

Speculation rose in October that Unicredit may consider floating HVB should upcoming stress tests require Italy's largest bank by assets to raise more capital.

(Reporting Andreas Kroener; Writing by Thomas Atkins)