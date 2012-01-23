BRIEF-Vicinity Centres says revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 mln
* Vicinity centres re ltd says half-year revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 million versus $659.9 million
MILAN Jan 23 Shares in UniCredit , Italy's largest bank by assets, rose sharply in early trade on Monday amid expectations that its 7.5 billion euros capital increase will be almost entirely taken up despite difficult market conditions, traders and analysts said.
The stock was up 6.5 percent at 3.53 euros by 0843 GMT. (Reporting By Michel Rose)
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing
Feb 14 Trian Fund Management LP on Tuesday disclosed that it bought a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co, making it the second activist shareholder to take aim at the consumer products giant in the last five years.