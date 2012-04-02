MILAN, April 2 The foundation shareholders of UniCredit will present their slate of candidates for the Italian bank's new board on April 16, the last day possible, Marco Cammelli, chairman of the Carimonte foundation, said on Monday.

"It will be presented on the 16th," Cammelli said at the end of a meeting among all the foundation shareholders of Italy's biggest bank by assets.

Chairman Dieter Rampl announced earlier this year he would resign from the bank in May.

Four Italians have been shortlisted to replace him sources close to the situation said on Friday. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)