MILAN Aug 17 The purchase of sovereign bonds by the European Central Bank will be enough in the short term to help tighten sovereign bond spreads, the Chief Executive of Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Friday.

The wide spreads in an area that uses the same currency are an anomaly, Federico Ghizzoni said in an interview in La Repubblica.

"I think in the short term a plan by the ECB to buy sovereign bonds will be enough, while it is right that more structural interventions are linked to requests for specific aid by states," Ghizzoni said.

He said he did not think Italy needed to ask for help.

"Nobody is worried Italy risks defaulting or needs financial assistance," he said.

Ghizzoni said UniCredit had not used the cheap money it borrowed from the ECB to buy state bonds.

"We are trying to use the liquidity to give credit (to companies)," he said.

The CEO said he was not concerned about the risk of a takeover of UniCredit.

"I doubt today there are international banks interested in investing in other big (even Italian) banks," he said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)