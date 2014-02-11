MILAN Feb 11 UniCredit posted a
double-digit growth in operating results in its Italian home
turf last year, the bank's country chairman for Italy Gabriele
Piccini said on Tuesday.
Piccini also told reporters there was nothing concrete for
the time being about the possibility of the bank setting up a
vehicle with rival Intesa Sanpaolo to pool problematic
loans.
Two sources close to the matter told Reuters last week
UniCredit and Intesa were in preliminary talks with U.S. fund
KKR about creating a fund to hold their restructured
loans.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi;
Editing by Lisa Jucca)