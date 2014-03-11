MILAN, March 11 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, posted a shock 14 billion euros loss in 2013 after huge writedowns on goodwill and bad loans as it moved to clean up its balance sheet ahead of a sector-wide health check by European regulators.

UniCredit said that in the full year loan loss provisions had totalled 13.7 billion euros ($19.01 billion) - of which 9.3 billion euros in the fourth quarter alone. This is much higher than analyst estimates of around 4 billion euros.

Goodwill impairments stood at 9 billion euros, with the bank saying it had fully written down the goodwill allocated to Italy, Austria and central and eastern Europe.

The massive net loss, which takes into account a 1.2 billion euros net capital gain from the revaluation of UniCredit's stake in the Bank of Italy, compared with a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus of a 916.5 million euros net profit in 2013.

The bank said that after the clean-up, it had the highest impaired loan coverage ratio of the whole Italian banking system an one of the bets in Europe.

UniCredit also said its fully-loaded Basel III Common Equity tier 1, a measure of capital strength, stood at 9.4 percent at the end of 2013.

Its board proposed a scrip dividend of 0.10 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7205 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Lisa Jucca)