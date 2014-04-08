MILAN, April 8 The chief executive of UniCredit
said on Tuesday the Italian banking group's asset
management unit Pioneer Investments was not up for sale, while a
planned sale of a stake in its credit management unit UCCMB
would require several months.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni also said that the online
broker business DAB Bank of its German unit HVB was an
important asset for the group, though this could change in the
future.
A German online newspaper wrote last week that HVB was
mulling options for DAB, including a possible sale.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this
month that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
was considering a bid for Pioneer, one of Europe's
biggest money managers.
