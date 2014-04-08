MILAN, April 8 The chief executive of UniCredit said on Tuesday the Italian banking group's asset management unit Pioneer Investments was not up for sale, while a planned sale of a stake in its credit management unit UCCMB would require several months.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni also said that the online broker business DAB Bank of its German unit HVB was an important asset for the group, though this could change in the future.

A German online newspaper wrote last week that HVB was mulling options for DAB, including a possible sale.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was considering a bid for Pioneer, one of Europe's biggest money managers. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)