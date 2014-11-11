BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
MILAN Nov 11 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, posted a net profit of 722 million euros in the third quarter, well above analyst expectations, thanks to a good performance in its domestic market and in eastern Europe.
UniCredit's profit compared with an analyst consensus distributed by the bank of 493 million euros and was up 80 percent from a year ago.
Italy contributed profits for about 0.6 billion euros, while businesses in central and eastern Europe - closely watched by analysts because of the political turmoil in the region - accounted for 0.4 billion euros.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in a statement the results brought the bank close to its target of a net profit of 2 billion euros for 2014.
The bank's core capital, a measure of financial strength, stood at 10.4 percent at the end of September, unchanged from June.
Like domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit reported a fall in the amount of money it set aside to cover for bad loans, with quarterly loan loss provisions falling 50 percent year-on- year to 754 million euros. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
March 12 Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co: