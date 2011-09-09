* Sees business plan by end of year

* No details on possible fresh capital call

* Shares close down 8.2 pct, sector down 4.9 pct (Adds background, shares)

MILAN, Sept 9 Management of UniCredit , Italy's largest bank, discussed its business plan and the market situation with key shareholders on Friday, a spokesman said, giving no details on any discussion on fresh capital.

The meeting was part of regular contacts between UniCredit and the banking foundations that are its largest shareholders and had been expected to touch on the possible need for fresh capital, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

"The meeting has been dedicated to an analysis of the general situation of markets and the strategy that this requires," the spokesman said.

"During the meeting, the chief executive of UniCredit (Federico Ghizzoni) gave outline indications on the strategic plan that is being worked on, and it has been confirmed it will be finalised by the end of 2011," he said in a statement.

UniCredit is the only large Italian bank to stay out of an 11 billion euro ($15.4 billion) round of capital calls to meet Basel III requirements ahead of schedule.

The bank had raised 7 billion euros in capital in the financial crisis following the 2008 collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers.

Speculation has mounted in recent months that UniCredit may announce a capital increase when it presents its business plan. Ghizzoni has said any decision on the matter would be taken by the end of the year.

In Italy, the market is looking to Banca Popolare di Milano to raise up to 1.2 billion euros to strengthen its capital ratios.

Il Corriere della Sera said on Friday the capital increase has been set at 900-950 million euros, after a meeting with the Bank of Italy.

The central bank is ready to give the bank a month to change its governance ahead of the cash call, the paper said. The rights issue is not on the agenda of a board meeting called on Sept. 13, a source close to the bank said on Friday.

UniCredit shares closed down 8.2 percent, close to a 21-month low reached this week. The STOXX Europe 600 bank index was down 4.9 percent.

($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)