* Sees business plan by end of year
* No details on possible fresh capital call
* Shares close down 8.2 pct, sector down 4.9 pct
(Adds background, shares)
MILAN, Sept 9 Management of UniCredit ,
Italy's largest bank, discussed its business plan and the market
situation with key shareholders on Friday, a spokesman said,
giving no details on any discussion on fresh capital.
The meeting was part of regular contacts between UniCredit
and the banking foundations that are its largest shareholders
and had been expected to touch on the possible need for fresh
capital, sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
"The meeting has been dedicated to an analysis of the
general situation of markets and the strategy that this
requires," the spokesman said.
"During the meeting, the chief executive of UniCredit
(Federico Ghizzoni) gave outline indications on the strategic
plan that is being worked on, and it has been confirmed it will
be finalised by the end of 2011," he said in a statement.
UniCredit is the only large Italian bank to stay out of an
11 billion euro ($15.4 billion) round of capital calls to meet
Basel III requirements ahead of schedule.
The bank had raised 7 billion euros in capital in the
financial crisis following the 2008 collapse of investment bank
Lehman Brothers.
Speculation has mounted in recent months that UniCredit may
announce a capital increase when it presents its business plan.
Ghizzoni has said any decision on the matter would be taken by
the end of the year.
In Italy, the market is looking to Banca Popolare di Milano
to raise up to 1.2 billion euros to strengthen its
capital ratios.
Il Corriere della Sera said on Friday the capital increase
has been set at 900-950 million euros, after a meeting with the
Bank of Italy.
The central bank is ready to give the bank a month to change
its governance ahead of the cash call, the paper said. The
rights issue is not on the agenda of a board meeting called on
Sept. 13, a source close to the bank said on Friday.
UniCredit shares closed down 8.2 percent, close to a
21-month low reached this week. The STOXX Europe 600 bank index
was down 4.9 percent.
($1 = 0.714 Euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)