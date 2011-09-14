ISEO, Italy, Sept 14 Pioneer Investments, the asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit , is set to leave the Russian market to focus resources on more "important" areas, the fund's Chief Executive said.

"We decided there was no reason for staying in Russia, we want to devote 99.9 percent of our time to activities we believe are more important," Roger Yates said on the sidelines of a conference.

In August Pioneer said it was weighing strategic options for its Russian business.

Pioneer Investments Management manages three open investment funds in Russia.

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank in terms of assets, dropped the idea of selling Pioneer in April, adding the best solution was for the asset management unit to focus on organic growth.

In May UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said Pioneer was important for the bank's international presence.

Yates said Pioneer will be investing "tens of millions of euros" in its business in a five year period.

Pioneer will unveil its 2012-2017 business plan before the end of the year. Yates said the plan will focus on organic growth and excludes mergers and acquisitions.

"Let's forget about the 11-12 percent growth rates we saw in the past. Asset management can still reach growth rates of 5-6 percent but only thanks to volumes, not an increase in margins," he said. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Writing by Stephen Jewkes)