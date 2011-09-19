* Small shareholder foundation wary about cap hike

* UniCredit weighing options to boost capital

* Board meeting on Tuesday (Adds background)

TREVISO, Italy, Sept 19 UniCredit shareholder Fondazione Cassamarca would have problems underwriting a new capital increase at Italy's largest bank by assets, it said on Monday, highlighting unease among the bank's shareholder foundations over a possible capital hike.

"Given we already subscribed to two capital increases, we would have some problems with a third," Cassamarca's Chairman Dino De Poli, whose foundation holds a stake of just under 1 percent in UniCredit, told reporters.

"UniCredit must find out whether the possibility of a capital increase gets the consensus of the foundations and is within their means," he said.

So far this year, UniCredit is the only big Italian bank to stay out of a new, 11 billion euro round of capital calls aimed at meeting Basel III requirements ahead of schedule.

Expectations have grown that it too will have to launch a capital increase -- which would be its third since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2008.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in a newspaper interview last week that shareholders were ready to support such a move and, according to sources close to the situation, discussed the possibility of a capital increase in a meeting with the bank's strategic committee on Sept. 13.

A board meeting is scheduled on Tuesday and the capital increase option is likely to be raised again there, although it is not officially on the agenda.

Analysts say one of the major constraints to a capital hike is the limited cash availability of the bank's core shareholder foundations -- which have strong political links and together own about 11 percent of UniCredit -- and their need for an annual cash flow from their investments as high as possible.

"With UniCredit knowing full well that the money they give us is the foundations' lifeline, they can't give us money (through dividend payments) and then immediately take it away from us," said De Poli.

Besides the foundations, key foreign shareholders -- a diverse group that includes Abu Dhabi's Aabar fund, investment fund Blackrock and German insurer Allianz -- own some 20 percent of UniCredit, although a 7.5 percent stake in Libyan hands is currently frozen.

Analysts say a 30-percent share price fall over the past month alone amid growing jitters over Italy being sucked into the euro zone debt crisis has further complicated any decision on a capital increase.

"The market is betting against a capital increase in the short-term, which they had been discounting until now, because the stock is so low at the moment, it would mean too much dilution," said a London-based analyst who asked not to be named.

"They missed an opportunity to do it earlier. But at the end of the day it all boils down to the regulator, Bank of Italy, if they ask them to do it or not," he added.

Ghizzoni has said other options to increase core capital would be risk weighted asset reductions and asset sales, although UniCredit recently denied reports that it is planning to sell its Polish and Turkish operations.

UniCredit's stock has halved in value so far this year, compared with a 35 percent decline year-to-date in the STOXX Europe 600 banking index . The shares were down 0.9 percent at 0.7135 euros by 1320 GMT.

For a Breakingviews piece on UniCredit, click on: (Reporting by Carlo Saccon, Michel Rose and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)