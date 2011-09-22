* To prepay bond in Oct. after two called in Sept. for total 2.15 bln eur

* All three bonds already replaced with same-quality issues-source

* Bank already completed 2011 funding-source

MILAN, Sep 22 UniCredit SpA will press ahead with the early repayment of a 650 million euro ($889.9 million) bond, with its full-year issuance targets well in hand at a time when Italian banks face difficult funding conditions.

The wholesale debt market has effectively shut for Italian banks as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to engulf the euro zone's third-largest economy.

A source close to the bank told Reuters on Thursday UniCredit had completed all of its funding plans for 2011.

At the end of August the bank had raised 95 percent of the around 32 million euros it planned to issue in medium-long term notes this year, presentation slides showed earlier this month.

Italy's biggest bank by assets said in a statement on Thursday it would fully repay at par a subordinated Lower Tier II (LTII) 2016 bond on Oct. 21, following authorisation from the Bank of Italy.

UniCredit has already repaid this month two similar 2016 bonds worth a total 1.5 billion euros.

Market conventions are that these bonds are called at the earliest possible date.

LTII issues are part of a bank's Tier II capital. Italy's central bank requires that such a bond be adequately replaced if it is to be called ahead of maturity, so that there is no impact on capital ratios.

The source said all the three bonds the bank has chosen to pay ahead of maturity had already been replaced with similar subordinated LTII issues.

Tier II is capital of a lower quality than core capital for purposes of loss absorption. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)