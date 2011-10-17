* UniCredit board meets Tuesday

* Investors seek info on capital boosting measures

By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Oct 18 The board of UniCredit meets on Tuesday as Italy's biggest bank by assets weighs options to shore up its capital position ahead of an EU summit that is expected to include a plan to recapitalise the region's banks.

Chief Operating Officer Paolo Fiorentino said on Monday the board meeting would be routine but one source close to the situation said there could be a "quick exchange of views" on the bank's upcoming business plan and likely capital increase.

The bank's capital shortfall is estimated by analysts at between 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) and 13 billion euros, depending on what core capital requirements, stress scenarios and losses on sovereign debt holdings are applied.

European finance ministers will meet on Friday to prepare for Sunday's EU summit and sources told Reuters that they would consider a three-pronged plan for shoring up banks to contain a spreading debt crisis.

UniCredit, which has a limited exposure to Greek debt but has exposure to Italian government bonds for around 40 billion euros, is expected to present a business plan on Nov. 14, and CEO Federico Ghizzoni has repeatedly said any capital-boosting measure will be unveiled then.

The bank is the only big Italian lender to have stayed out of 11 billion euros worth of capital increases so far this year and investors have grown jittery over when and how it will take action to meet higher capital requirements.

The stock has lost 40 percent of its value since July. Over the past two sessions alone, the shares have fallen 18 percent and are now worth less than 1 euro.

Ghizzoni said earlier this month that the bank could strengthen its capital by retaining its profits and via small divestments.

Yet analysts say a capital hike is the most straightforward option, even though it would be the third since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2008.

One major constraint is the limited cash availability of the bank's core shareholder foundations, which have strong political ties and together own about 13 percent of UniCredit.

Another hurdle is that the Libyan investment authority and central bank -- which together hold a 7.5 percent stake in UniCredit that is in the process of being unfrozen -- would likely be reluctant to take part as the country's new leaders focus on rebuilding after the civil war.

Ghizzoni has said he would be open to new investors, and there has been market talk that China's or Singapore's sovereign wealth funds may be interested in buying a stake.

A third option would be asset disposals, but UniCredit has ruled out selling its Turkish and Polish units to raise capital, and analysts say major asset sales in central and eastern Europe would undermine the group's strategy. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)