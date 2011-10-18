* UniCredit has not decided on size of recapitalisation-board member

* Business plan, capital-boosting measures expected in Nov

* Cost-cutting, asset sales mulled along with cap hike (Recasts with board member)

By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Oct 18 UniCredit SpA , Italy's biggest bank by assets, has not yet decided how much money it needs to shore up its capital position as required by European leaders fighting to contain a spreading debt crisis, a board member said on Tuesday.

The bank's capital shortfall is estimated by most analysts at between 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) and 7 billion euros depending on core capital requirements.

However some analysts say the bill could rise to as much as 13 billion euros if stress scenarios and losses on sovereign debt holdings were applied -- a huge task for a bank whose market capitalisation has shrunk to just over 18 billion euros.

"There is no estimate (of UniCredit capital needs) because it depends on many external variables. Every day analysts come up with new figures," said the board member, speaking after a board meeting which the bank presented as routine.

"We did not talk about the business plan nor about a possible capital increase or other capital-boosting measures which are linked to the plan we will be presenting in November," the board member said, asking not to be named.

A banker close to UniCredit had earlier told Reuters he thought the bank was nowhere near agreeing a capital hike, which would be the third since the start of the 2008 financial crisis and is a challenging option given current market prices.

The banker said UniCredit would likely first focus on administrative cost-cutting -- which analysts say could yield 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) -- and asset sales, although UniCredit has repeatedly denied it would sell its highly profitable Turkish and Polish units.

CAPITAL JITTERS

UniCredit, which has a limited exposure to Greek debt but has some 40 billion euros of Italian government bonds in its books, is expected to present a business plan with its third-quarter results on Nov. 14 and in any case by year-end. CEO Federico Ghizzoni has repeatedly said any capital-boosting measures will be unveiled with the plan.

The bank is the only big Italian lender to have stayed out of 11 billion euros worth of capital increases so far this year and investors have grown jittery over when and how it will take action to meet higher capital requirements alongside other European banks.

The stock has lost 40 percent of its value since July. On Tuesday, it was up 2.7 percent, but was still worth less than 1 euro after shedding 18 percent in the previous two sessions.

Ghizzoni said earlier this month the bank could strengthen its capital by retaining its profits and via small divestments, with a capital increase depending on market conditions.

One major constraint is the limited availability of cash at the bank's core shareholder foundations, which have strong political ties and together own about 13 percent of UniCredit.

The board member said the foundations in principle agreed to reconfirm Ghizzoni and Chairman Dieter Rampl at the helm of the bank when their mandate expires next spring, but added: "It depends on what happens and whether there will be a capital increase and therefore changes in the shareholders' structure."

Another hurdle for UniCredit is that the Libyan investment authority and central bank -- which together hold a 7.5 percent stake in the bank that is in the process of being unfrozen -- would likely be reluctant to take part as the country's new leaders focus on rebuilding after the civil war.

Ghizzoni has said he would be open to new investors and there has been market talk that Chinese or Singaporean sovereign wealth funds may be interested in buying a stake.

As for the possibility of disposals, analysts say major asset sales in central and eastern Europe would undermine the group's international strategy and also its ability to partly offset higher funding costs through geographical diversification. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Additional reporting by Paola Arosio in Milan and Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)