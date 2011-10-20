(For more Reuters dealtalks, double click on )
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON Oct 20 Italy's UniCredit SpA
could be obliged to sacrify its thriving businesses in Poland or
Turkey as it faces a capital hole of up to 13 billion euros ($18
billion) under stringent new rules for capital buffers.
The bank, which has lagged other Italian lenders in shoring
up capital this year, will be in focus next week when
politicians announce a make-or-break plan to stem Europe's
spiralling debt crisis and shore up banks.
Management may have to rethink its dismissal of speculation
that it could sell Bank Pekao in Poland or Turkish
Yapi & Kredi Bankasi -- where Italy's largest lender
by assets sees its main growth prospects.
"In the new banking world, there will be no room for sacred
cows," said a banker familiar with the situation. "Preserving
future growth is important but living through the current
turmoil may be more important."
Unicredit had a tier-one core capital ratio of 6.7 percent
in July's Europe-wide "stress test" probe into bank solidity,
well above the 5 percent hurdle.
But with only eight out of 90 banks failing to pass, the
tests are now seen as having been too weak, and analysts agree
Unicredit needs some 4 to 5 billion euros in extra capital.
And if the benchmark in new stress tests taking place
currently were to rise to 9 percent, Unicredit would need 13
billion euros of extra capital, acording to a Citi report.
Its banking units in Turkey and Poland would meet a lot of
appetite -- as evidenced by the sale of KBC's Kredyt Bank
and Dexia's Denizbank -- and could help the
bank to easily raise several billion of euros.
But selling Poland or Turkey would compromise Unicredit's
growth prospects as the bank makes 60 percent of its revenues
abroad, according to one analyst, who asked not to be named.
It would also make it hard to convince its shareholders to
support a third rights issue in so many years, after luring them
by boasting about Eastern Europe's growth prospects.
CREDITOR RISK
Unicredit also has operations in countries where the risk of
borrowers defaulting is seen as high, such as Hungary, Ukraine,
Kazakhstan, Romania and Slovenia.
Exiting these operations could boost capital by 90 basis
points, or 0.9 percentage points, the analyst said.
Some private equity firms with enough money to
spend could be interested in these portfolios, but the risk
would be that Unicredit would dent its capacity to fund its
business by attracting money from depositors in these regions.
"Unicredit's presence outside Italy is a considerable
strength amidst the current lending drought as they still can
raise funds in countries like Germany and Austria", said an
insider at a rival Italian bank.
Revisiting a sale of its asset management division Pioneer
seems off the cards, however, unless a compelling offer emerged,
as it would impact the group's profits and would not
sufficiently help crank up capital, bankers and analysts said.
Simplifying the existing bureaucratic structure under an
umbrella holding company is also on the agenda.
Meanwhile, Unicredit continues to prepare for a rights issue
with its long-time adviser Bank of America/Merrill Lynch as soon
as a window of opportunity arises in financial markets, bankers
familiar with the situation said.
"European banks will need to raise about 70 billion euros in
the six coming months so there is clearly a first-mover
benefit," said Mediobanca analyst Antonio Guglielmi.
But present market conditions would hardly make raising
capital of much use, as the stock has lost 40 percent of its
value since July. The freshly raised money could also quickly
evaporate as long as investors remain concerned by the crisis.
"Intesa's 5 billion rights issue didn't improve the bank's
funding much," an analyst said. "A capital increase can't
overshadow the country's sovereign problem."
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Editing by Douwe Miedema and David Cowell)