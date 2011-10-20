(For more Reuters dealtalks, double click on )

By Sophie Sassard

LONDON Oct 20 Italy's UniCredit SpA could be obliged to sacrify its thriving businesses in Poland or Turkey as it faces a capital hole of up to 13 billion euros ($18 billion) under stringent new rules for capital buffers.

The bank, which has lagged other Italian lenders in shoring up capital this year, will be in focus next week when politicians announce a make-or-break plan to stem Europe's spiralling debt crisis and shore up banks.

Management may have to rethink its dismissal of speculation that it could sell Bank Pekao in Poland or Turkish Yapi & Kredi Bankasi -- where Italy's largest lender by assets sees its main growth prospects.

"In the new banking world, there will be no room for sacred cows," said a banker familiar with the situation. "Preserving future growth is important but living through the current turmoil may be more important."

Unicredit had a tier-one core capital ratio of 6.7 percent in July's Europe-wide "stress test" probe into bank solidity, well above the 5 percent hurdle.

But with only eight out of 90 banks failing to pass, the tests are now seen as having been too weak, and analysts agree Unicredit needs some 4 to 5 billion euros in extra capital.

And if the benchmark in new stress tests taking place currently were to rise to 9 percent, Unicredit would need 13 billion euros of extra capital, acording to a Citi report.

Its banking units in Turkey and Poland would meet a lot of appetite -- as evidenced by the sale of KBC's Kredyt Bank and Dexia's Denizbank -- and could help the bank to easily raise several billion of euros.

But selling Poland or Turkey would compromise Unicredit's growth prospects as the bank makes 60 percent of its revenues abroad, according to one analyst, who asked not to be named.

It would also make it hard to convince its shareholders to support a third rights issue in so many years, after luring them by boasting about Eastern Europe's growth prospects.

CREDITOR RISK

Unicredit also has operations in countries where the risk of borrowers defaulting is seen as high, such as Hungary, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania and Slovenia.

Exiting these operations could boost capital by 90 basis points, or 0.9 percentage points, the analyst said.

Some private equity firms with enough money to spend could be interested in these portfolios, but the risk would be that Unicredit would dent its capacity to fund its business by attracting money from depositors in these regions.

"Unicredit's presence outside Italy is a considerable strength amidst the current lending drought as they still can raise funds in countries like Germany and Austria", said an insider at a rival Italian bank.

Revisiting a sale of its asset management division Pioneer seems off the cards, however, unless a compelling offer emerged, as it would impact the group's profits and would not sufficiently help crank up capital, bankers and analysts said.

Simplifying the existing bureaucratic structure under an umbrella holding company is also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Unicredit continues to prepare for a rights issue with its long-time adviser Bank of America/Merrill Lynch as soon as a window of opportunity arises in financial markets, bankers familiar with the situation said.

"European banks will need to raise about 70 billion euros in the six coming months so there is clearly a first-mover benefit," said Mediobanca analyst Antonio Guglielmi.

But present market conditions would hardly make raising capital of much use, as the stock has lost 40 percent of its value since July. The freshly raised money could also quickly evaporate as long as investors remain concerned by the crisis.

"Intesa's 5 billion rights issue didn't improve the bank's funding much," an analyst said. "A capital increase can't overshadow the country's sovereign problem." ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Editing by Douwe Miedema and David Cowell)