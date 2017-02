ROME Oct 28 UniCredit is waiting to hear from banking authorities whether it can count its CASHES convertible notes as core capital, its chief executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Friday.

The issue is crucial for UniCredit because if the 3 billion euros securities issue were allowed to be included in core capital calculations, that would sharply reduce the bank's capital shortfall indicated by the European Banking Authority.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)