ROME Oct 28 UniCredit SpA , the Italian bank with the biggest capital shortfall according to the European Banking Authority (EBA), said on Friday it was still waiting to know whether it can count 3 billion euros ($4.2 billion) of convertible notes as core capital.

UniCredit had said on Thursday it needed a capital buffer of 7.38 billion euros to meet the new EBA requirements, but that figure would fall to 4.4 billion if the so-called CASHES securities could be calculated as core capital.

"We are waiting for more clarification from the authorities: we believe the CASHES are capital in all respects," UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters.

The EBA has so far excluded this type of security from core capital calculations and the Bank of Italy has argued they are not comparable to capital and would have to be changed to be included in the Core Tier 1 ratio.

UniCredit in May proposed changing the remuneration on the convertible notes, which were issued in a 2009 capital increase, by linking it to the bank's dividends -- a move which it says should overcome the regulator's objections.

But the Bank of Italy, which is likely to consult with EBA on the matter, has not given the green light to the operation yet.

UniCredit is the only big Italian bank to have stayed out of a round of capital increases so far this year and many analysts think it will have to launch one to meet the new regulatory requirements.

Ghizzoni said on Thursday the figure provided by EBA was "manageable" and declined to give any indication on the amount or timing of a possible capital hike.

The bank has said it is working on a range of options to shore up its capital position, including retaining profits and making small divestments.

UniCredit is publishing its third-quarter results on Nov. 14 and Ghizzoni is expected to present a business plan detailing capital-boosting measures then or at the latest by year-end. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Silvia Aloisi)