MILAN Nov 14 Profits at Italian bank
UniCredit have all but evaporated and capital has
shrunk to dangerous levels, results due on Monday will show as
the bank prepares a $10 billion rights issue and 5,000 job cuts
to get back on track.
In what will be Europe's biggest bank capital raising for
over a year and Italy's biggest of the current crisis, the
lender is set to ask for 7.5 billion euros ($10.3 billion) from
shareholders and retrench to its core operations as it releases
a dire set of third quarter results.
The retrenchment will include an exit from its London-based
equity sales and trading business.
Sources close to the operation told Reuters on Sunday that
chief executive Federico Ghizzoni will announce the capital
raising and the job cuts alongside a long-awaited strategic
plan.
The rights issue will likely take place in the first quarter
of 2012 -- possibly as early as January -- in the hope market
conditions improve, three sources said.
By strengthening its capital base, reducing investment
banking operations and refocusing on core businesses in Italy,
Austria, Germany, Poland and Turkey, Ghizzoni hopes to ringfence
the country's biggest bank by assets from market volatility and
stabilise profit.
UniCredit, the only Italian bank to have been included in the
list of global systemically important financial institutions
earlier this month, is the country's most internationally
exposed lender, with operations in 22 countries.
But it is bearing the brunt as the euro zone's third-largest
economy is sucked ever deeper into the region's debt crisis.
UniCredit holds 38 billion euros of Italian government bonds
and its shares have lost half of their value since the beginning
of the year. They were up 1 percent on Monday in line with a
wider market rebound, but still trading well below 1 euro.
Having refused, unlike Italian peer Intesa Sanpaolo
, to tap the market when conditions were more
favourable, it now faces the biggest capital shortfall -- 7.4
billion euros -- among Italian lenders to meet tougher European
requirements.
That figure did not include 2.4 billion euros in hybrid
instruments that UniCredit has been allowed by the Bank of Italy
to count as core capital.
Still, Ghizzoni wants to raise enough money to be on the
safe side of the 9 percent Core Tier 1 benchmark set by the
European Banking Authority last month and cut costs to revive
the bank's profitability in the medium term, the sources said.
CUTS TO INVESTMENT BANKING
The closure of the western European equity sales, trading
and research business, which is run from London, is part of a
drive to shrink the volatile investment banking business and
refocus on retail and corporate banking.
Disposal of minor assets in eastern European countries where
UniCredit is not the market leader are also being considered,
although the bank has no intention of selling its profitable
Turkish and Polish units.
UniCredit declined to comment.
Mediobanca and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
are leading a large consortium of banks, including
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas
, Societe Generale, UBS and
Deutsche Bank for the capital increase. Their mandate
expires in April 2012.
Ghizzoni needs to convince the bank's shareholder
foundations -- which together hold around 13 percent of
UniCredit -- to back the bank's third capital increase since
2009 and the biggest one since the start of the financial
crisis.
"The challenge will be to convince the foundations to
substantially support it and to find a period where we can do
it," one of the sources said.
The source said that UniCredit was also in talks with
potential new investors in China and Qatar but these parties had
not made any commitment to be part of the deal so far.
A further problem is the 7.5 percent stake held in UniCredit
by Libya's central bank and sovereign wealth fund, which is
technically still frozen because of the international sanctions
imposed during the country's civil war.
UniCredit will also unveil its third-quarter results on
Monday, which are expected to have been hit heavily by goodwill
writedowns and market turmoil.
An analyst consensus distributed by UniCredit forecast net
profit for the three months to September of just 6 million
euros, compared with 334 million euros a year ago.
A 7.5 billion euro capital raise would be the biggest by a
European bank for over a year, eclipsing a 5.3 billion euro
cashcall by Germany's Commerzbank and a 5 billion euro rights
issue by Intesa, both in June. Deutsche Bank raised 10.2 billion
euros in a rights issue in October 2010.
