* Funding problems to improve as confidence recovers - CEO

* Single currency is not at risk - CEO

* Austerity package to offer banks Treasury debt guarantee

* UniCredit mulling use of tax redemption measures - CEO (Adds analyst comments on funding and Treasury guarantee)

By Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, Dec 6 Funding problems faced by European banks will be resolved next year as market confidence picks up, the chief executive of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, said.

"Certainly yes, funding is a problem of confidence ... and that is improving," Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a conference.

Banks across Europe have been battered by worries over the health of government finances and debt piles and are grappling with a flare-up in the euro debt crisis that has frozen funding markets.

"I do not see Europe as a region in crisis from this point of view. It is simply a question of reactivating the market which means strong political decisions are needed," Ghizzoni said, adding he had no doubt about the survival of the euro.

A European Union summit later this week is seen as a possible make-or-break for the 17-nation euro zone.

Italian banks have increased their reliance on cheaper funding from the European Central Bank ever since Italy was sucked deeper into the region's debt crisis this summer.

In November a source close to UniCredit said Ghizzoni had urged the ECB to increase access to ECB borrowing for Italian banks.

Italy's latest 30 billion euro ($40.4 billion) austerity package includes measures to allow banks to ask the Treasury to provide an unconditional guarantee for senior debt.

"The idea here is simply to make eligibility for ECB funding faster. If a bank has a guarantee from the sovereign it will be immediately eligible," said one Italian bank analyst.

In November the Bank of Italy said Italian banks had borrowed over 100 billion euros from the ECB, and only had enough free collateral to borrow another 138 billion euros.

UNICREDIT TO INVEST IN ITALY

Banks across Europe have been forced to take measures like capital increases or asset sales to shore up capital bases and counter fears they could topple under the weight of exposure to now-dodgy sovereign bonds.

UniCredit said in November it would ask shareholders for 7.5 billion euros ($10.1 billion) new capital, cut 6,150 jobs, and retreat from key business areas to repair its balance sheet.

On Tuesday Ghizzoni said the bank would invest all the resources stemming from the capital hike in its home country.

"We will invest in Italy because we believe it will grow the same as or more than other countries," he said.

He also said he expected no particular changes in the bank's shareholder base following the capital increase and saw no obstacles to allowing Libyan shareholders, whose holdings in the bank are frozen, to take part in the funding.

Ghizzoni said the bank's November business plan had been well received by the shareholders of the bank.

He said the bank was studying the possibility of using tax redemption/goodwill realignment measures which other Italian banks and insurers have used to generate tax benefits.

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said in November it expected a positive contribution of 1 billion euros to its income statement from release of deferred tax credits. ($1 = 0.7425 euro) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by Mark Potter)