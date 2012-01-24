MILAN Jan 24 U.S.-based investment fund Capital Research and Management increased its stake in top Italian bank Unicredit to 5.406 percent on Jan. 18, a filing on market watchdog Consob's website showed on Tuesday.

Some 4.022 percent of that is held by Europacific Growth Fund, which is managed by CRMC.

UniCredit is in the middle of a 7.5 billion euro rights issue, which runs until Jan. 27. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala)