MILAN Jan 31 Unicredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday the Italian bank has not decided yet whether it will tap the fresh amount of three-year funds that the European Central Bank will be offering at the end of February.

The Unicredit CEO said the investment by U.S. fund Capital Research and Management is long term.

Several U.S. funds have invested in the bank, the chief executive said.

The bank "will do its part" in the upcoming 1.1 billion euro capital increase of Fondiaria-SAI, Ghizzoni said, adding that he is waiting to see the terms of the share sale. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)