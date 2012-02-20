* Reports said Palenzona interested in chairman post

* Current chairman indicated interest in third term

* Board term expires in May (Adds detail, background)

MILAN, Feb 20 The deputy chairman of UniCredit Fabrizio Palenzona does not intend to stand as candidate for the position of chairman at Italy's biggest bank by assets, a spokesman for Palenzona said on Monday.

Palenzona represents the interests of UniCredit's foundation shareholders.

He has been the subject of rumours saying he is interested in either candidating himself as chairman or finding an Italian candidate for the position.

The mandate of the current board at UniCredit expires at the next shareholders meeting scheduled for May 11.

Discussions about the composition of a new board are still at an early stage.

Current Chairman Dieter Rampl, a former head at Germany's HVB which merged with UniCredit in 2005, indicated on Saturday he was open to accepting a third term in office.

"For me the most important thing has always been the good of the bank. I am ready to commit myself in the presence of a governance project that is good for all the Italian and international shareholders," Rampl said.

Earlier this year UniCredit completed a 7.5 billion euro ($9.95 billion) capital hike to bolster its capital base.

As a result of the cash call the foundation shareholders saw their overall stake in the bank fall to around 12 percent from a previous 14-15 percent.

UniCredit's largest shareholder is the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Aabar Investments which has 6.5 percent stake.

($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Bernard Orr)