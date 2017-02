ROME Feb 28 UniCredit Chairman Dieter Rampl on Tuesday told the board of directors of Italy's biggest bank by assets that he wasn't willing to accept another mandate, a company statement said.

The announcement comes after Rampl had indicated earlier this month that he was willing to stay on for a third term. Rampl was a former head at Germany's HVG, which merged with UniCredit in 2005.

(Reporting By Steve Scherer)