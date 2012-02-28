MILAN Feb 28 UniCredit's Dieter Rampl will not be available for a third mandate as chairman of Italy's top bank by assets when his term expires in May, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rampl, who less than two weeks ago had expressed interest in a new mandate, lost the support of some key Italian investors of UniCredit after clashing over plans to reduce the number of board members and focus on candidates with an international profile, sources close to the situation told Reuters.

"He had put some qualitative and quantitative conditions that did not materialise," a source close to Rampl said after a tense, six-hour long board meeting.

Rampl, a former head of HVB, emerged as the Chairman of UniCredit after the Italian bank took over Germany's No.2 lender in 2005 to become a European heavyweight.

He had been a close partner to former UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Profumo, who rose to international fame after masterminding the HVB deal but quit in 2010, after a clash with Italian shareholders.

Rampl had wanted to shrink UniCredit's large board of directors from the current 22 members, a second source familiar with the matter said.

His mandate will expire in May, when shareholders will have to elect a new board at their annual meeting.

UniCredit has among its key investors three Italian banking foundations that collectively own around 10 percent of the bank.

These investors could be tempted to seek an Italian figure to replace Rampl, although no name has yet emerged as a clear candidate to replace Rampl, the source familiar with the issue said.

One key shareholder that may have a say in the discussions is the Aabar fund, which is the bank's largest single shareholder after increasing its stake to 6.5 percent.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, additional reporting by Steve Scherer, Paola Arosio)