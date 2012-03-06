BRIEF-Mondelez sees free cash flow of about $2.8 bln in 2018 - CAGNY conference
* Sees free cash flow of about $2.8 billion in 2018- CAGNY conference
MILAN, March 6 Unicredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has decided it will take part in the private-sector initiative to help ease Greece's debt load by 100 billion euros, a spokesman at Unicredit said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
* Sees free cash flow of about $2.8 billion in 2018- CAGNY conference
* Robert Heisler Jr, Ted Kleisner and Ernest Novak Jr will conclude their service to board at co's annual meeting on May 16
Feb 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it added three directors to its board in an agreement with JANA Partners LLC, an activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's stock.