MILAN, March 6 UniCredit,
Italy's largest bank by assets, has decided it will take part in
the private-sector initiative to help ease Greece's debt load by
100 billion euros ($131 billion), a spokesman said on Tuesday.
UniCredit had an exposure of 234 million euros to Greece at
end-September 2011 after a 307 million euro writedown booked in
the first nine months of last year.
Major Greek bondholders voiced their support on Monday for a
deal that will more than halve the value of their holdings as
their contribution to keeping the country afloat.
The deal has to be signed by Thursday night to avoid a
disorderly default on its debts by Greece, and the continuing
uncertainty weighed heavily on stock markets on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
