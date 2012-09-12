(Repeats to additional subscriber services)

MILAN, Sept 11 Italian bank UniCredit said on Tuesday it launched an auction to buy back 1 billion euros of its asset backed securities as part of its "strategic goal to optimise its balance sheet."

The so-called "Dutch auction procedure" will start Sept. 11 and end Sept. 24.

In February several Italian banks launched bond buybacks as a way of boosting their core capital. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by M.D. Golan) (jennifer.clark1@thomsonreuters.com; +3902 66129422)