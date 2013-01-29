BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
MILAN Jan 29 Italian bank UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday he expects the bank's sale of a stake in its Polish unit Bank Pekao to boost its Core Tier 1 ratio.
The bank's Core Tier 1 ratio was 9.3 percent, it said on Nov. 13 of last year -- higher than the end-2012 previous target of 9.1 percent.
Ghizzoni sees the sale of as much as 9.1 percent of Pekao as boosting the bank's Basel III Core Tier 1 by about 10 to 13 basis points, he said on Tuesday at a press conference.
UniCredit said earlier Tuesday it is selling the stake in Pekao to institutional investors through an accelerated book building process, and does not plan to sell a further stake.
The bank's presence in Poland continues to be strategic, he said.
Ghizzoni also said that the bank's risk of posting losses from derivatives contracts is "extremely limited." (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Jennifer Clark)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.