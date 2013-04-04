* No deposit shifts seen since start of crisis - CEO

* Italian borrowing costs unlikely to reach 2011/12 levels

* No plans to sell more banks in eastern Europe (Adds comments on Italy, Austria)

VIENNA, April 4 Italian bank UniCredit has not seen any significant deposit shifts amid the Cyprus financial crisis, its chief executive said, adding that he believed it had been handled better than previous euro zone crises.

Though it has no operations in Cyprus, UniCredit is the top lender in emerging European markets and operates in 22 countries throughout Europe and central Asia.

"Since we had the Cyprus case, we have monitored on a daily basis what is going on in the countries where we have banks. We have no reaction so far from customers," Federico Ghizzoni told journalists in Vienna late on Wednesday.

"The situation is definitely quiet and under control," he said in comments embargoed until Thursday.

Cyprus has come in for widespread criticism for its decision to impose losses on big depositors to secure an international bailout, but Ghizzoni said the situation had been handled better than previous sovereign crises in the euro zone, in that it had been resolved more quickly.

He did not, however, see it as a model for other countries.

In Italy, where UniCredit is the biggest bank by assets, Ghizzoni said that political deadlock since an inconclusive February election was unhelpful, but he did not see borrowing costs reaching the levels hit in late 2011 and early 2012.

UniCredit's internal forecasts are for the Italian economy to contract by 1.1 percent this year and return to growth next year, he said.

Ghizzoni added that the economic turmoil in the euro zone was driving unprecedented numbers of customers to seek the bank's help with restructuring and to buy competitors as industries consolidated.

Outside the euro zone, Ghizzoni said UniCredit - which is selling its Kazakh unit - had no plans to leave Ukraine, as some other western banks are doing.

"We do not have other banks for sale at this moment," he said. "We look with some attention at Romania and Bulgaria - even though the situation is definitely under control."

Ghizzoni added that UniCredit was ready to help its Bank Austria subsidiary to strengthen its capital to aid growth in central and eastern Europe.

"It is obvious that some capital my be needed to sustain the growth," he said. "It's a no-brainer for us. We just need to know the details."

Bank Austria CEO Willibald Cernko said he expected to make a request for capital from parent UniCredit this quarter. He declined to comment on the likely size of the request. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and David Goodman)