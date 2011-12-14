ROME Dec 14 Unicredit CEO said on Wednesday it would be illogical to use extra liquidity obtained thanks to state guarantees for banks' bonds and ECB funding to purchase government bonds, but said it should instead be used in to support the economy.

"It wouldn't be logical, in this moment it is interest of all to focus on the real economy if there is liquidity. All the rest is superflous," Francesco Ghizzoni said.

UniCredit has not yet decided whether to use a measure included in the government's emergency budget which offers a state guarante on bonds issued by banks with the aim of lowering the cost of funding for the lenders.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)