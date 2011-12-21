* CEO says liquidity should support economy, not bond buying
* Sees revamp of east, central Europe coverage
* A capital increase at Fondiaria is logical
* UniCredit shares up 2.2 pct, outperform sector
MILAN, DEC 21 The head of UniCredit
, Italy's biggest bank, said he saw a strong demand for
Wednesday's European Central Bank offer of three-year loans and
believed the liquidity could support the real economy and avoid
a credit crunch.
The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans is expected
to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing fears of an
impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money
markets, analysts have said.
"I expect massive demand from all major banks. I am
convinced that liquidity should support the real economy and
thus avoid a credit crunch," UniCredit Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni told Italy's Radio 24.
Ghizzoni reiterated previous comments that the ECB liquidity
should be used to support lending to customers to bolster the
economy rather than buying state bonds.
UniCredit holds around 40 billion euros of Italian
government bonds.
"The first point is to improve confidence ... the job of
banks is to support families, not to buy bonds," he said in the
radio interview.
Ghizzoni said he was not worried by Tuesday's cut in
Unicredit's credit rating by Fitch Ratings.
At 0857 GMT UniCredit shares were up 2.2 percent. The STOXX
Europe 600 banks index was up 1.3 percent.
In an interview in Italian daily Il Giornale on Wednesday,
Ghizzoni said Unicredit aimed to launch its planned 7.5 billion
euros ($9.8 billion) capital increase as soon as January.
UniCredit shareholders last week approved the rights issue,
which is expected to help the bank reach a core Tier 1 ratio
above 9 percent in 2012.
Ghizzoni reiterated plans to expand company and household
lending up to 2015 and said that while central and east Europe
activities were strategic there would be changes.
"It is certain that in 2015 we could have a different
composition in our central and east Europe presence," he told
the newspaper.
Poland, Russia, Czech Republic and Turkey are strategic
along with Bulgaria and Croatia where UniCredit has a major
presence. "For the others we will examine different strategic
options," he said.
On Italy's largest motor insurer Fondiaria-SAI, in
which UniCredit has a 7 percent stake, Ghizzoni said a capital
increase would be the more logical solution to boost its weak
capital strength.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Andrea Mandala, Writing by
Nigel Tutt; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)