(Corrects Nicastro's first name to Roberto, not Andrea)

MILAN Dec 22 UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, will use cheap European Central Bank three-year funding to boost industry, company and family lending, its Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said in a newspaper on Thursday.

On Wednesday, more than a dozen Italian banks, including UniCredit, tapped 116 billions of new three-year loans offered by the ECB, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"The situation of liquidity is delicate for the European system," Nicastro said in La Stampa newspaper.

"So when the tap is opened there are those who drink because they are thirsty immediately, and those who do it because they think they will be thirsty in the future," he said.

"And perhaps even someone that takes this money to then buy state bonds that yield more," he said.

There is speculation that banks will use the ECB funds not to boost the real economy but for carry trades on investment in high-yielding government bonds.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)