MILAN Dec 29 An economic boost from the European Central Bank's cash injection will be seen in February, UniCredit Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said in a newspaper on Thursday.

"Some time is required for technical reasons. I think the tangible effect of this liquidity boost on the economy will be seen in February, March," Nicastro told Il Messaggero newspaper.

Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros ($633.08 billion) last week in the first of two opportunities to access longer-term money, a move the ECB hopes will encourage banks to lend to each other and then on to customers in spite of the region's debt crisis.

But despite the liquidity boost, banks are preferring to deposit their money at the ECB's overnight facility rather than lend to each other.

Nicastro reiterated that Italy's top banks intend to use the ECB's long-term money to fund Italian industry and families.

Italy's short-term funding costs tumbled at an auction on Wednesday, following a similar move in Spanish short-term yields seen as helped by the ECB liquidity boost.

On Thursday, Rome plans to sell up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds, in its first long-term debt sale since the ECB three-year funding operation. ($1 = 0.7724 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)