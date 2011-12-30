MILAN Dec 30 The CariVerona banking
foundation will sell a 0.7 percent stake in Italian top bank
UniCredit before the 7.5 billion euro rights issue the
lender is planning to launch in January, a source close to the
matter said on Friday.
CariVerona, which currently has a 4.21 percent stake in
UniCredit, said on Thursday it will subscribe 3.51 percent of
UniCredit's cash call.
The foundation said it would subscribe the stake with its
own resources without resorting to a sale of any rights or to
debt.
"The 0.7 percent stake that will be sold is made up of old
shares... which have a book value of about 0.64 euros each," the
source said.
(Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia)