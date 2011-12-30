(Adds details, share price)

MILAN, Dec 30 One of UniCredit SpA's core shareholders will sell a 0.7 percent stake ahead of the 7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion)rights issue the lender is planning to launch in January to beef up its balance sheet, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The CariVerona banking foundation, which currently holds a 4.21 percent stake in UniCredit, had said on Thursday it would subscribe to only 3.51 percent of the cash call without raising debt or selling rights.

"The 0.7 percent stake that will be sold is made up of old shares ... which have a book value of about 0.64 euros each," the source said, asking not to be named.

The shares will likely be sold on the market, the source added.

UniCredit shares, the subject of a consolidation this week, edged 0.2 percent lower to 6.4 euros by 1150 GMT, roughly in line with the European bank sector.

When shareholders approved the capital hike in December, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said German insurer Allianz and a majority of core shareholders would subscribe.

The issue, the lender's third since 2008, is expected to help the bank reach a core Tier 1 ratio above 9 percent in 2012.

Turin-based banking foundation CRT, another UniCredit core shareholder, has said it will fully subscribe to its option rights, equal to a 4.21 percent stake.

UniCredit, which holds around 40 billion euros of Italian government bonds, faces a 7.97 billion euro capital shortfall to meet tougher European requirements to shore up lenders.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) forced banks to mark to market their sovereign bond holdings, leading to big writedowns for banks which had stocked up on Italian government debt. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)