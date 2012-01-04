* 7.5 billion euro rights issue to meet EBA requirements
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Jan 4 UniCredit launched
a 7.5 billion euro ($9.8 billion) rights issue at a massive
discount on Wednesday, highlighting the struggle faced by
European lenders under pressure to raise capital to counter a
spreading debt crisis.
Italy's largest bank by assets was forced to launch the
biggest rights issue by a European bank for more than a year to
repair its ravaged balance sheet and meet stringent capital
rules meant to enable the region's lenders to withstand the
crisis and restore investor confidence.
The closely watched share offer was priced at a 69 percent
discount to Tuesday's closing price -- a much higher discount
than that used by UniCredit's peers in recent rights issues and
a level which may discourage other lenders from tapping the
market to raise money.
The European Banking Authority has told banks they must to
find 115 billion euros of extra capital by the end of June to
reach a minimum core capital level of 9 percent -- with lenders
in Italy, Spain and Germany needing the most.
At 8.0 billion euros, UniCredit's shortfall is the biggest of
any bank after Spain's Santander, which needs 15
billion euros to meet the EBA requirements -- a crucial plank of
efforts by euro zone leaders to avoid financial disaster.
Andrew Lim, banks analyst at Espirito Santo, said the
discount on UniCredit's capital increase was "massive".
"Whatever way you slice and dice it, UniCredit's discount is
much bigger than for the other banks and that being the case, I
think it's come as a bit of a shock to some investors, and I
think some of them are just bailing out," he said.
UniCredit shares, which have lost more than half their value
over the past year as the crisis spread to Italy, fell 10
percent after it detailed the issue, and were down 8.5 percent
at midday.
In another sign of the challenges faced by the bank,
UniCredit said commitments by shareholders so far would result
in a maximum subscription of around 24 percent of the new share
offer -- a lower take-up than had been anticipated.
The consortium of banks underwriting the issue, led by
Mediobanca and BofA-Merrill Lynch, was extended to spread the
risk of part of the offer not being taken up by the market, and
is now made up of 27 lenders.
NEW INVESTORS?
The rights issue, which will start on Jan. 9 and conclude on
Jan. 27, represents more than 50 percent of the bank's current
market capitalisation of 12.5 billion euros.
Centrobanca analyst Elena Perini calculated that an issue
price of around 2 euros would lead to a dilution of adjusted
earnings per share of nearly 65 percent in 2012-13.
Another analyst said that at 24 percent, the take-up by
UniCredit's historic shareholders -- including cash-strapped
foundations which hold around 13 percent of the bank -- was
lower than expected.
"From the comments we had had, we were expecting 30, 35
percent...That's a big adjustment," said the London-based
analyst, asking not to be named.
In the run-up to the capital hike, Blackrock fund
cut its stake in UniCredit to 1.7 percent from 4 percent. The
Libyan sovereign wealth fund, whose 2.6 percent stake was frozen
in the wake of the civil war, has not yet said whether it would
sign up to the offer.
That could open the door to new investors, with Italian
media citing Chinese and Singaporean sovereign funds as possible
candidates. UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni has said he would
welcome new shareholders if they were interested in the bank's
long-term development.
UniCredit announced the rights issue in November, together
with 6,150 job cuts and a retreat from key business operations
to repair its balance sheet after revealing a 10.6 billion euro
third-quarter loss due to massive writedowns.
It priced the two-for-one rights issue -- its third capital
increase since 2008 -- at 1.943 euros per share.
The price represents a discount of 43 percent to the
theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) -- the market price a stock
theoretically has after a new rights issue.
Intesa Sanpaolo priced its rights issue last year
at a 24 percent discount to the TERP. Smaller Italian lender
Banca Popolare di Milano priced its recent rights
issue at a 40 percent discount, while a rights issue by German
group Commerzbank last May came at a 30 percent
discount to the TERP.
UniCredit shares were down 8.4 percent at 5.80 euros at 1147
GMT, having earlier been suspended from trading for excessive
losses.
($1 = 0.7661 euro)
