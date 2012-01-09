* Rights issue seen as litmus test for European banks

* Shares have lost 37 percent in three days

* Rights suspended limit down on first day of trading (Adds analyst comment, details)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Jan 9 UniCredit's capital raising plans failed to convince investors on Monday, with a sharp fall in the Italian bank's shares and the rights to buy into its cash call highlighting the difficulty European lenders face to recapitalise.

The bank's 7.5 billion euro ($9.5 billion) rights issue is seen as a litmus test of investor appetite for European banks, which have been told they must find 115 billion euros by June to shore up their capital buffers to withstand a euro zone debt crisis.

Trade in UniCredit shares was halted several times and at 1308 GMT shares in Italy's largest bank by assets were down 11 percent at 2.332 euros -- well below the theoretical ex-rights price of 3.41 euros based on last Tuesday's close and edging closer to the rights issue price of 1.943 euros at which 27 investment banks have underwritten the capital raising.

The bank is the first big lender to tap the market to repair its balance sheet since new capital targets were imposed by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and its shares have lost 37 percent since it priced its capital increase at a steep discount last week. Since Wednesday's pricing, its market capitalisation has fallen from 12.2 billion euros to 7.68 billion.

The rights, which will allow holders to buy two shares at 1.943 euros each, began trading on Monday and fell in value by nearly 50 percent to 69 cents. Traders and analysts said this activity was a mix of investors bailing out of the shares and people selling the rights in expectation of being able to buy them back at a cheaper price later.

This follows the experience of Banca Popolare di Milano which saw the rights to buy its shares fall to almost zero when it sought to raise 800 million euros late last year.

At current values, it costs slightly less for investors to buy the rights and subscribe to the capital hike, than to buy the shares.

"Any bank would find it difficult to raise capital in this type of environment, but there's also a lot of exasperation about UniCredit among investors. It's their third capital increase in three years," said Frederic Teschner, banking analyst at Natixis in Paris.

"Everybody was telling them to raise capital in May, when all the other Italian banks did. Investors are now asking: what are they promising us? Italy is heading towards a recession, there is still a very high sovereign risk, and write-downs in all their divisions, even in Poland.

"If I'm a fund manager, I don't necessarily have a lot of cash on my hands, so I would have to sell something to buy in UniCredit. Why would I sell some BNP Paribas shares to buy UniCredit stock, even if I get diluted? There is too much uncertainty on a 2013 horizon," he said.

SHAKY FOUNDATIONS

To meet the new capital requirements, UniCredit must plug an 8 billion euro capital shortfall -- the biggest deficit for a single bank after Spain's Santander.

The Milan-based lender has priced its two-for-one rights issue at 1.943 euros per share.

That represents a 43 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price, a much higher discount than that applied by peers in recent rights issues, although UniCredit's steep share fall has since cut the discount to under 20 percent.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in a newspaper interview on Saturday he had been "a little surprised" by the market reaction but remained confident about the capital hike.

However, frustration was palpable among some of the bank's historic shareholders, including cash-strapped non-profit organisations controlled by local authorities, which together hold 13 percent of UniCredit.

The head of the Banco di Sicilia foundation, which has a 0.3 percent stake, said at the weekend he was angry at the "huge financial damage" suffered because of the share fall and would not take part in the capital increase.

He said other foundations, which reinvest their profits in charity and social projects, shared his view and the arrival of new investors in the bank was inevitable.

Analysts say the slump in UniCredit's shares may discourage other lenders with big capital deficits, such as Santander and Commerzbank, from tapping the market.

The new share offer ends on Jan. 27 and is guaranteed by a pool of 27 lenders, meaning they will take up any portion of the offer that might go unsubscribed. The consortium of banks, headed by Mediobanca and BOfA Merrill Lynch, now risks finding itself with a big lump of unwanted UniCredit shares.

"The stock will gradually fall to the subscription price of 1.943. And the banks underwriting the issue will have no interest in keeping the shares after the capital increase is complete, so they will probably sell in early February," said Natixis analyst Teschner. ($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Additional reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sophie Walker and Alexander Smith)