* Rights issue seen as litmus test for European banks
* Shares have lost 37 percent in three days
* Rights suspended limit down on first day of trading
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Jan 9 UniCredit's capital raising
plans failed to convince investors on Monday, with a sharp fall
in the Italian bank's shares and the rights to buy into its cash
call highlighting the difficulty European lenders face to
recapitalise.
The bank's 7.5 billion euro ($9.5 billion) rights issue is
seen as a litmus test of investor appetite for European banks,
which have been told they must find 115 billion euros by June to
shore up their capital buffers to withstand a euro zone debt
crisis.
Trade in UniCredit shares was halted several times and at
1308 GMT shares in Italy's largest bank by assets were down 11
percent at 2.332 euros -- well below the theoretical ex-rights
price of 3.41 euros based on last Tuesday's close and edging
closer to the rights issue price of 1.943 euros at which 27
investment banks have underwritten the capital raising.
The bank is the first big lender to tap the market to repair
its balance sheet since new capital targets were imposed by the
European Banking Authority (EBA) and its shares have lost 37
percent since it priced its capital increase at a steep discount
last week. Since Wednesday's pricing, its market capitalisation
has fallen from 12.2 billion euros to 7.68 billion.
The rights, which will allow holders to buy two
shares at 1.943 euros each, began trading on Monday and fell in
value by nearly 50 percent to 69 cents. Traders and analysts
said this activity was a mix of investors bailing out of the
shares and people selling the rights in expectation of being
able to buy them back at a cheaper price later.
This follows the experience of Banca Popolare di Milano
which saw the rights to buy its shares fall to almost zero when
it sought to raise 800 million euros late last year.
At current values, it costs slightly less for investors to
buy the rights and subscribe to the capital hike, than to buy
the shares.
"Any bank would find it difficult to raise capital in this
type of environment, but there's also a lot of exasperation
about UniCredit among investors. It's their third capital
increase in three years," said Frederic Teschner, banking
analyst at Natixis in Paris.
"Everybody was telling them to raise capital in May, when
all the other Italian banks did. Investors are now asking: what
are they promising us? Italy is heading towards a recession,
there is still a very high sovereign risk, and write-downs in
all their divisions, even in Poland.
"If I'm a fund manager, I don't necessarily have a lot of
cash on my hands, so I would have to sell something to buy in
UniCredit. Why would I sell some BNP Paribas shares to buy
UniCredit stock, even if I get diluted? There is too much
uncertainty on a 2013 horizon," he said.
SHAKY FOUNDATIONS
To meet the new capital requirements, UniCredit must plug an
8 billion euro capital shortfall -- the biggest deficit for a
single bank after Spain's Santander.
The Milan-based lender has priced its two-for-one rights
issue at 1.943 euros per share.
That represents a 43 percent discount to the theoretical
ex-rights price, a much higher discount than that applied by
peers in recent rights issues, although UniCredit's steep share
fall has since cut the discount to under 20 percent.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in a newspaper
interview on Saturday he had been "a little surprised" by the
market reaction but remained confident about the capital hike.
However, frustration was palpable among some of the bank's
historic shareholders, including cash-strapped non-profit
organisations controlled by local authorities, which together
hold 13 percent of UniCredit.
The head of the Banco di Sicilia foundation, which has a 0.3
percent stake, said at the weekend he was angry at the "huge
financial damage" suffered because of the share fall and would
not take part in the capital increase.
He said other foundations, which reinvest their profits in
charity and social projects, shared his view and the arrival of
new investors in the bank was inevitable.
Analysts say the slump in UniCredit's shares may discourage
other lenders with big capital deficits, such as Santander and
Commerzbank, from tapping the market.
The new share offer ends on Jan. 27 and is guaranteed by a
pool of 27 lenders, meaning they will take up any portion of the
offer that might go unsubscribed. The consortium of banks,
headed by Mediobanca and BOfA Merrill Lynch, now risks finding
itself with a big lump of unwanted UniCredit shares.
"The stock will gradually fall to the subscription price of
1.943. And the banks underwriting the issue will have no
interest in keeping the shares after the capital increase is
complete, so they will probably sell in early February," said
Natixis analyst Teschner.
($1 = 0.7865 euros)
