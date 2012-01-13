MILAN Jan 13 Banks underwriting UniCredit's 7.5 billion euros capital increase expect a take-up of the rights issue of 90-95 percent, a source at the consortium of banks guaranteeing the issue told Reuters on Friday.

"There has been pre-marketing and scouting done by every bank, and considering also other guaranteed capital increases we are looking at 90 to 95 percent," the source said, speaking on condiiton of anonymity.

(Reporting By Paola Arosio)