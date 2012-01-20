BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
MILAN Jan 20 The takeup in the 7.5 billion euro ($9.67 billion) rights issue of UniCredit is expected to be at least 95 percent, a source close to the banking consortium working on the issue said on Friday.
"95 percent is reachable. Subscriptions will be at least 95 percent," the source said.
Trading of the rights ends on Friday. ($1 = 0.7757 euros) (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: