* Aabar fund names 2 representatives; Libyan shareholders
out
* Foundations will have 7 seats
MILAN, April 16 Abu Dhabi investment vehicle
Aabar, UniCredit's biggest single shareholder, will have two
seats in the Italian bank's new, slimmed-down board, according
to a list of board nominees presented on Monday.
The new board will have 19 members, down from 23. Aabar,
which has a 6.5 percent stake in UniCredit, said its chairman,
Kadem Abdulla al-Qubaisi, and Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di
Montezemolo would be its representatives.
The bank's core foundation shareholders have named seven
board members as they seek to keep their grip on Italy's biggest
bank by assets.
Libya's central bank and the Libyan Investment Authority,
which have cut their combined stake in the bank to around 4
percent after a capital increase in January, will no longer be
represented on the board.
The appointments will be formally made at a shareholder
meeting next month.
The list of board members includes Giuseppe Vita, former
head of German insurer Allianz in Italy, who was appointed
UniCredit's new chairman last week, as well as CEO Federico
Ghizzoni.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)