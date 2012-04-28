FRANKFURT, April 28 The German unit of UniCredit SpA has seen a strong first quarter, its Chief Financial officer told a German paper.

"The first quarter went well," HypoVereinsbank CFO Peter Hofbauer told daily Boersenzeitung's Saturday edition.

"But it is usually like that at the start of the year. It would be wrong to extrapolate that for the whole year," he told the paper.

Unicredit is set to report first quarter earnings on May 10.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, Unicredit eked out net profit of 114 million euros ($151 million), as it sought to turn a corner after a massive clean-up of its balance sheet led to a 10.6 billion euros loss in the previous three months.

A good performance on UniCredit's Italian home turf, which accounts for around 40 percent of the bank's revenue, helped the bank turn the fourth-quarter profit.

Hofbauer told the paper that he expected HypoVereinsbank's share of group earnings to structurally shrink, citing a pickup of Unicredit's other business units.

"Hypovereinsbank is likely to contribute about half of the group's earnings before taxes," he said. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Catherine Evans)