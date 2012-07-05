FRANKFURT, July 5 UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has denied a newspaper report that said it wants to replace the head of its German unit HypoVereinsbank (HVB) with investment bank chief Jean Pierre Mustier.

"Let me clarify also on behalf of (UniCredit CEO) Federico Ghizzoni that this rumour is completely unfounded," HVB head Theodor Weimer said in a statement to staff made available to Reuters.

The Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Thursday that Mustier will take the helm at HypoVereinsbank as part of a reshuffle.

Last month, Ghizzoni said that the bank was "rethinking the group's organisation" with a view to streamlining internal processes and was planning to make an announcement shortly.

Ghizzoni is under pressure to boost UniCredit's profits as the lender, like other Italian banks, has been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

Unicredit streamlined its Italian operations in 2010 by folding seven regional banks into its main unit.

In November last year, it announced 6,150 job cuts and a retreat from key business operations to repair its balance sheet after revealing a 10.6 billion euro ($13.3 billion) third-quarter loss due to massive writedowns on goodwill.

A Unicredit source in Germany said that some sort of change was necessary as Mustier is not part of HVB's board and therefore management structures are currently seen as being inefficient. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)