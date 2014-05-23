Italian fashion group Valentino not expected to list in 2017 - source
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
MILAN May 23 Unicredit expects to receive within a few weeks binding offers for the debt collection unit that Italy's biggest bank by assets has put for sale at it tackles its large stock of soured loans.
"We're in line with our internal timetable for the sale of the asset. We're at a point where we should get in a few weeks the first binding offers," CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference.
He reiterated that UniCredit aims to seal the sale of its UCCMB impaired loan management unit by the end of the year.
The bank is trying to sell off a pool of bad loans together with a majority stake in Verona-based UCCMB. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, Editing by Lisa Jucca)
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* CEO-designate Strobl says the time in which we paid no dividend is nearing an end
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent on Wednesday, a day after lifting capital controls that had been in place since the country's financial meltdown almost a decade ago.