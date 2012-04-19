MILAN, April 19 UniCredit plans to keep its Italian government bond holdings at the current levels of around 38 billion euros, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said.

The bank has around 13-14 billion euros of Italian bonds maturing this year.

Ghizzoni also told reporters banking loans in Italy had picked up in March, adding the worst may be over after a decline between November and February due to a liquidity crunch and the spreading euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)