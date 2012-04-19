BRIEF-Saudi's Tawauniya appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
MILAN, April 19 UniCredit plans to keep its Italian government bond holdings at the current levels of around 38 billion euros, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said.
The bank has around 13-14 billion euros of Italian bonds maturing this year.
Ghizzoni also told reporters banking loans in Italy had picked up in March, adding the worst may be over after a decline between November and February due to a liquidity crunch and the spreading euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.
MUMBAI, Feb 26 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has joined up with Indian infrastructure financier IL&FS to invest in struggling Indian infrastructure projects, the companies said on Sunday.