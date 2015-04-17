BRIEF-Reliq Health says it expects to achieve profitability by end of 2017
* Expects to achieve profitability by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 17 Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo will pool loans under restructuring with a value of around 1 billion euros ($1 billion) in a vehicle controlled by U.S. private equity fund KKR, the lenders said on Friday.
The boards of the two banks have approved the transaction, but some details remain to be ironed out, the lenders said in a joint statement. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)
* Expects to achieve profitability by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.