BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
MILAN, July 12 Rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo , the two biggest banks in Italy, following a sovereign downgrade.
Ratings for Unicredit SpA, the parent company of Unicredit, and the long-term rating of Intesa Sanpaolo, were reduced to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', the two lenders said on Friday.
In a separate press release, Standard and Poor's said it also downgraded Mediobanca and put on creditwatch with negative implications 23 Italian lenders including Mediobanca, Banca Popolare Milano, Popolare Emilia, Banco Popolare, Credito Emiliano and Ubi Banca. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.