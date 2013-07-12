(Adds rating cut on Generali, details, background on sovereign
rating)
MILAN, July 12 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
cut its credit ratings on the two biggest Italian banks,
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, as well as
that of insurer Generali, following its downgrade of
Italy's sovereign rating.
Ratings for UniCredit SpA, the parent company of UniCredit,
and the long-term rating of Intesa Sanpaolo, were lowered to
'BBB' from 'BBB+', both with a negative outlook, the two lenders
said on Friday.
Generali was reduced to 'A-' from 'A', with a
negative outlook, Italy's biggest insurer said in a statement.
The moves followed an S&P downgrade of Italy's sovereign
credit rating to BBB from BBB+, with a negative outlook, on
Tuesday.
In a separate statement, S&P said it also downgraded
Mediobanca and put on creditwatch with a negative
implication 23 Italian lenders, including Mediobanca, Banca
Popolare di Milano, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna
, Banco Popolare, Credito Emiliano
and Ubi Banca.
"We expect to resolve the creditwatch placements over the
coming weeks," said the ratings agency.
Together with its downgrade, S&P revised down its economic
outlook for Italy, projecting growth to contract 1.9 percent
this year, compared with the government's forecast for a
1.3-percent fall in output.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Jennifer Clark,
Steve Scherer and Bernadette Baum)