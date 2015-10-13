ROME Oct 13 It is "right and proper" for UniCredit's board at a meeting this week to discuss a judicial investigation targeting deputy chairman Fabrizio Palenzona, another vice chairman at the bank said.

"It is right and proper to talk about it, we will do it at the next board meeting," Luca Cordero di Montezemolo told reporters.

A source close to the situation had earlier said a UniCredit board meeting on Thursday may discuss the case, saying this was Palenzona's own decision. The source also said an internal audit could be opened.

Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed Palenzona and two other top UniCredit officials under investigation for allegedly doing business with an entrepreneur linked to the Sicilian mafia, according to a search warrant issued by the prosecutors.

UniCredit said last week, when news of the investigation emerged, that it was certain the claims would not be proven.

A lawyer representing Palenzona, an influential power-broker in Italy's financial circles, has denied the allegations that Palenzona had links to Sicilian organised crime after his offices were searched by anti-mafia police.

