ROME Oct 13 It is "right and proper" for
UniCredit's board at a meeting this week to discuss a
judicial investigation targeting deputy chairman Fabrizio
Palenzona, another vice chairman at the bank said.
"It is right and proper to talk about it, we will do it at
the next board meeting," Luca Cordero di Montezemolo told
reporters.
A source close to the situation had earlier said a UniCredit
board meeting on Thursday may discuss the case, saying this was
Palenzona's own decision. The source also said an internal audit
could be opened.
Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed Palenzona and
two other top UniCredit officials under investigation for
allegedly doing business with an entrepreneur linked to the
Sicilian mafia, according to a search warrant issued by the
prosecutors.
UniCredit said last week, when news of the investigation
emerged, that it was certain the claims would not be proven.
A lawyer representing Palenzona, an influential power-broker
in Italy's financial circles, has denied the allegations that
Palenzona had links to Sicilian organised crime after his
offices were searched by anti-mafia police.
