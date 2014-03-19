MILAN, March 19 Unicredit's Deputy Chairman Candido Fois denied speculation of a possible listing of its asset management unit Pioneer Investments on Wednesday.

Late on Sunday, the Financial Times reported that Italy's biggest bank by assets was considering putting up for sale or floating Pioneer, valued at over 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion), as early as next year. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)