FRANKFURT Jan 23 Unicredit plans to
cut up to 1,000 jobs at its German operations until the end of
next year in a bid to cut costs at its ailing retail bank, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Unicredit's German unit, which employs roughly 19,000 staff,
will close almost 50 branches and thin out staff at the
remaining ones, as customers increasingly switch to internet
banking and rely less on face-to-face services, the person said.
Separately, some jobs will be shed as part of a structural
overhaul that will split the bank's German in operations into
two units - one for private clients and one for corporate
customers.
The figure for job cuts has yet to be finalised and formal
negotiations with labour representatives will start shortly
another source said.
This year, the bank will cut 600 jobs, the second source
said, confirming an earlier report of daily Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung.
Unicredit declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner; editing by
Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)